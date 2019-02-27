Michael Jackson's brothers say accusers' film neglects facts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Michael Jackson had a feeling the years-old child-molestation allegations against the pop superstar would resurface at some point. So they say they weren't entirely surprised to learn that a forthcoming HBO documentary would feature two of his accusers.

"I thought, 'Oh here we go again,'" Jackson's oldest brother Jackie Jackson said Tuesday of the moment he learned of "Leaving Neverland" while on tour in Australia. "That's the first thing we said," Jackie Jackson said during an interview with The Associated Press seated next to his brothers Tito, Marlon and his nephew, Taj.

The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation, will start Sunday and air the abuse allegations of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who had previously denied Jackson molested them and supported him to authorities and in Robson's case, very publicly.

"It was going to be the 10-year anniversary," Taj Jackson said, referring to his uncle's June 2009 death. "I remember a year ago I was like, 'This is too appetizing for the media. They're going to do something. This is the time when everyone comes out of the woodwork, the same cast, the same characters that have been discredited throughout the years. They have a platform now to talk about Michael Jackson."

It was the latest and most public push back from the family and Jackson estate, which have repeatedly denounced the documentary in recent weeks through written statements, a lawsuit, and letters to HBO and Britain's Channel 4, which plan to air the film. HBO announced today it will air a special on Monday night in which Oprah Winfrey also interviews Robson and Safechuck.

Their central criticism has been the film's failure to talk to family members or other defenders of Jackson, whom they insist never molested a child.

The brothers said they would have answered the allegations had the filmmakers asked them.

"Oh, we definitely would have come and talked to them about the situation ... to protect our brother," Tito Jackson said. "He's not here no more. He's passed, and, we're his brothers, we're supposed to do this."