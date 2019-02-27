Hunter is out at Ohev Tzedek after statements about Palestinian treatment

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, Youngstown Board of Education member and candidate for the Green presidential nomination, issued a Wednesday statement that he has been terminated from his rabbi position at Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah in Boardman.

He reasoned he was fired for his statements against Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians in a Cleveland.com article.

According to that article, Hunter said the U.S. should stop providing any aid to Israel, because of that country’s “horribly atrocious” treatment of Palestinians.

“I do not believe the United States should be providing any form of aid to Israel or any human-rights abusers,” he said, adding that U.S. aid to Saudi Arabia should also be cut off.