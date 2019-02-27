UPDATE | Boardman police surround apartment complex on Indianola Road
BOARDMAN
Police are surrounding an apartment complex on Shields Road and Market Street.
Officers are serving a search warrant at the apartment complex, chief Todd Werth said.
Cpt. Albert Kakascik was on the scene and said there was a disturbance last night at the building in which an occupant fired a gun through the ceiling.
No one was found in the apartment during the search, but guns were located in the unit.
