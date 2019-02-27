Rulli testifies for more funds for school buildings

COLUMBUS

State Sen. Michael Rulli gave sponsor testimony today during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on a bill that includes provisions to add $100 million in general obligation bonds through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the renovation and construction of school buildings across Ohio.

​“Having a healthy and safe learning environment is one of the most basic necessities for students to thrive and grow into productive members of our community,” said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission administers several programs that provide state assistance to school districts and other public schools in constructing classroom facilities. This legislation would add $100 million more to the programs.