Rulli testifies for more funds for school buildings
COLUMBUS
State Sen. Michael Rulli gave sponsor testimony today during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on a bill that includes provisions to add $100 million in general obligation bonds through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the renovation and construction of school buildings across Ohio.
“Having a healthy and safe learning environment is one of the most basic necessities for students to thrive and grow into productive members of our community,” said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission administers several programs that provide state assistance to school districts and other public schools in constructing classroom facilities. This legislation would add $100 million more to the programs.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.