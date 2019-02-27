WASHINGTON

Democratic-led House votes to block Trump emergency declaration for wall money, sending issue to GOP-led Senate.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, voted in favor of th resolution terminating Trump’s invocation of the National Emergencies Act to build a wall on the southern border.

The resolution now moves to the Senate for a vote.

Revoking Trump’s national emergency declaration would protect $77.2 million that is set to go to Ohio military construction projects – $16.2 million for Youngstown and Ravenna, said Ryan, who helped to secure these funds for Northeast Ohio through his role on the House Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee.

Democrats pushed the measure through the chamber by 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining them.

Passage by the GOP-led Senate seems possible next month. At least four Republican senators may back the Democrats’ resolution.

Trump has formally issued his veto threat. Congress seems unlikely to amass the two-thirds majorities needed to override the veto, which would be his first. The battle makes GOP lawmakers choose between backing Trump and defending Congress’ control over spending.

Trump says there’s a border crisis and he needs more than the $1.4 billion Congress provided for barrier construction. Democrats say there’s no crisis and Trump is trying to work around Congress.

“The Constitution mandates that Congress — not the Executive Branc — has the power of the purse. Congress is not going to stand idly by while President Trump abuses his power for an ineffective, expensive wall. We’ve seen sitting Congressional Republicans, U.S. national security officials, and a majority of the American people rebuke the President’s call for this fake national emergency. In order to build his wall, President Trump is threatening to take $16.2 million that is set to go towards critical military projects in our community. This is money that should be going to better prepare our men and women who defend our country every day at our bases in Youngstown and Ravenna. I am not going to stand by and let him threaten the safety and well-being of our community for this political charade,” said Ryan.