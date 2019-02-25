Trumbull elections board rules Hubbard councilwoman's petitions invalid

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted 4-0 today the candidate petitions of Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili Baumiller are invalid based two of the signatures on the petitions being invalid.

At the last board of elections meeting, board director Stephanie Penrose said she believed that in two instances, someone signed for themselves and a second person, which is not allowed.

After the decision, Pompili Baumiller's attorney, Devon Stanley, said he would ask for a hearing as soon as possible to present witnesses and reverse the decision. The date of the hearing has not been set.

If the board's decision is upheld, Pompili Baumiller's name will be removed from the Democratic primary ballot for re-election to council.