Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities continued to scour the shallow waters of a southeast Texas bay today for clues about what led to the sudden crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane carrying Amazon packages, and for the body of one of the three people aboard.

A north wind has aided searchers by exposing more of the three-quarter-mile debris field left Saturday when Houston-bound Flight 3591, which Atlas was operating for Amazon, disintegrated on impact with Trinity Bay, about 35 miles east of the city, an area sheriff said Sunday night.

None of the three people on the jumbo jet survived the crash, according to authorities and the plane's owner, Atlas Air. On Sunday, emergency workers recovered two bodies from the costal bay, which were sent to a medical examiner's office for autopsies.

Sheriff's deputies and investigators from the FBI and National Transportation Safety Board are searching for the remaining body and the plane's black box, which records flight data and voices in the cockpit.

The only person aboard the flight from Miami to be officially identified was a pilot for another airline who had been riding in a passenger seat on the cargo plane.