Man robbed at South Side gas station
YOUNGSTOWN — A man told police he was robbed about 4:40 p.m. Sunday at gunpoint while trying to sell two cellphones through the internet.
Reports said the man told police he met someone he agreed to sell the phones to over the internet at the 3200 Market St. Shell gas station but was robbed instead. The man was not injured.
