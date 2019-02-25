Former Warren councilman honored Tuesday
WARREN — The Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League and Rivergate High School will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony of the James “Doc” Pugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rivergate High School, 458 Franklin St. SE.
Pugh was a retired tool and die maker, entrepreneur, community activist and city council member.
