Construction of second Lordstown power plant set for summer

LORDSTOWN — There are some impressive numbers associated with the $925 million second Lordstown power plant that is likely to start construction this summer next to the existing one.

Here are the projections: about $149 million in additional property taxes paid over the next 50 years, $85 million more in business profit taxes paid to the village,$1.9 million more of income taxes paid to the village, $11.5 million in water purchases from Warren, $137 million in construction wages paid to workers, $165 million in wages to plant staff to run the plant, and hundreds of millions in purchased materials to build and operate the plant.

Bill Siderewicz, president of Clean Energy Future, gave out those numbers today at a news conference at Village Hall and explained why the second plant, to be called the Trumbull Energy Center, was delayed more than a year by legal issues.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com