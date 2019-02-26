Boardman residents bring questions about ABC District

BOARDMAN

As the ABC Water and Storm Water District kicks off its fee collection, Boardman residents have begun to seek information about this new governmental entity and brought their questions to Monday’s township trustee meeting.

The district conducted a public open house in Canfield last week and has plans to do the same in Boardman in March.

Administrator Jason Loree fielded logistical questions about the district, which will fund infrastructure projects relating to storm sewer and water.

“I’m just concerned about this new entity. Who they answer to, how they’re established. How can they charge a fee without us having a word about it?” said township resident Paul Hershey.

The fee is calculated based on the amount of nonpervious surface, such as roofs, driveways and parking lots, on each property.

The average homeowner will pay $3.12 per month to the district. Boardman expects to collect about $900,000 annually.

In addition to fees collected, the district will apply for grant and federal funding.

Loree explained that the district has to wait until its begins to collect fees to apply for funding, because most sources require a local match.

Loree and trustees also fielded complaints about the increasing tax burden the district places on Boardman residents.

“I’m going to try to get Don Manning [of new Middletown, R-59th, to the next district meeting], because he publicly said that he would not charge the residents. They pay enough in taxes now. He is against this,” said township resident Ralph Cook.

Trustees pointed to funding cuts at the state level that force local governments to turn to the taxpayer when it comes to infrastructure projects.

“Now we’re short $4 million a year,” said Trustee Larry Moliterno.

Trustee Brad Calhoun said, “We need your help to continue to put pressure on our state reps ... I’m tired of the taxes, believe me. There’s not one of us that enjoys raising taxes.”

The next water district meeting will take place at 2 p.m. March 20 at the township building. An open house for the public is being scheduled at the Boardman Library.

