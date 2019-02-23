Trump again denies collusion as Mueller report nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing to insist his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia as the special counsel is showing signs of concluding his investigation.

Trump said at the White House today he won the election "because I was a better candidate ... and it had nothing to do with Russia." He adds the report will say that "if it's an honest report."

Trump has repeatedly tried to undermine Robert Mueller's work during the two-year probe. Mueller is examining Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of the president.

At least six Trump aides or advisers have been charged in the investigation.