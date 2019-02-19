Winter storm Wednesday causes travel restrictions on Pa. Turnpike

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike are advising motorists to closely monitor weather forecasts and conditions as a storm Wednesday brings snow and ice statewide.

Due to potential snowfall and anticipated sleet or freezing rain along with balancing needs for goods movement, PennDOT and turnpike are implementing phased restrictions through the storm. Depending on conditions, restrictions may be expanded or reduced.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on Interstate 70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and Interstate 99 from Interstate 80 to the turnpike.

Also at 6 a.m. Wednesday, on I-80 from Interstate 79 to the I-99 interchange and on the turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), these vehicles will be prohibited:

• empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;

• all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

• tractors hauling empty trailers;

• any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

• all motorcycles and all recreational vehicles.

At noon Wednesday, PennDOT and the turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all large combination vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles on these roadways:

• Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);

• I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

• I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

• I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;

• I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;

• I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

• I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

• I-176;

• I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

• I-276; PA Turnpike

• I-283;

• I-295;

• I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

• I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

• I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);

• I-676;

• Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

• Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction may be in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those time frames and may be implemented sooner and on nonvehicle-restricted roadways as well.