Wednesday morning Liberty trustee meeting is canceled
LIBERTY — The regular meeting of the township trustees, originally scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the administration building has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
LIBERTY — The regular meeting of the township trustees, originally scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the administration building has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.