BREAKING: Prepare for a yucky commute Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning Liberty trustee meeting is canceled


February 19, 2019 at 1:45p.m.

LIBERTY — The regular meeting of the township trustees, originally scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the administration building has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

