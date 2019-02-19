Warren man dead, Ashtabula man injured today at Warren home

Staff report

WARREN

Aaron A. Staggers, 33, of Peace Avenue Northwest was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Woodbine Avenue Southeast.

Edwin A. Ortiz Jr., 42, of Ashtabula, was taken from the scene to the hospital a short time after the 1:59 a.m. 911 call Tuesday from a woman who alerted police that “someone just got shot in my house.”

Police radio transmissions also indicated a “car in back just got rammed by another car” at the scene. Ortiz was taken by ambulance to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police would not comment later on whether Ortiz’s injury was related to Staggers’ death or whether Staggers’ injuries were from gunshot wounds.

The police report listed the offenses committed as murder and felonious assault, but the Trumbull County coroner said an autopsy on Staggers’ body will be conducted today in Cleveland.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.