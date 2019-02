Tim Hortons has interviews for jobs at new Liberty location

LIBERTY — There will be open interviews this weekend for positions at the Tim Hortons store that will open March 21 on the corner of Belmont Avenue and Goldie Road.

The open interviews will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave.

The company will also be breaking ground on its Girard location later this spring.