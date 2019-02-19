Dario Hunter seeks Green Party presidential nomination

YOUNGSTOWN — Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, said he is running for the Green Party presidential nomination in 2020.

Hunter’s platform included living wage jobs for all, Medicare for all, cutting military spending, investing instead in education and infrastructure, ending America’s wars and interventions overseas, protecting workers’ rights, transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy nationwide and fighting discrimination.

Hunter has unsuccessfully run for the 6th Ward seat on Youngstown City Council as a Democrat and for the city clerk of court’s position as an independent.

Hunter made the presidential announcement Monday in Pittsburgh.