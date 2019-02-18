Woman injured in Thursday crash has died

HUBBARD

Cathleen Johnson, 53, of Youngstown, died Saturday following a collision between her vehicle and a tanker truck last Thursday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Johnson’s vehicle had traveled left of center on U.S. Route 62 in Hubbard Township on Thursday morning and struck the tanker truck head on.

James McGarry, 54, of Hubbard, was driving the tanker truck. He reported minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Johnson had been taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for critical injuries.