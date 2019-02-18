Valley classical music leader Barbara Krauss died Friday


February 18, 2019 at 10:55a.m.

WYSU classical music leader Barbara Krauss passed away Friday.

She was the longtime host of Classical Music with Barbara Krauss on WYSU after launching her career there while a student at the Dana School of Music.

She was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1974 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Click here for a Vindy video of her reflecting on 2017.

Click here for a link to her funeral notice.

