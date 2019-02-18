Fire on Warren's NW side destroys home

Staff report

WARREN

Two Warren firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting a 5:43 a.m. vacant house fire at the corner of Vermont Avenue and McMyler Street Northwest today.

The firefighters did not require medical treatment.

Warren fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, which appears to have destroyed the home and damaged a garage that is also part of that property.

The owner of the house next to the burned-out house said he did not see any serious damage to his home.

He said he believed that the damaged home had received renovations starting last summer including new windows.