About 20 protest emergency declaration in Warren

WARREN — About 20 people assembled on the gazebo and Courthouse Square to protest President Donald Trump‘s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall.

Karen Zehr of the organization Valley Voices said this was one of many demonstrations across the country.

“People are speaking up against the fake emergency,“ Zehr said.

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the issue Isn’t whether there should be strong border security but whether we should allow the president to do whatever he wants.