YSU women rout Milwaukee, 67-47

— Alison Smolinski made six of her seven 3-point attempts and scored 21 points as the Youngstown State women's basketball team beat Milwaukee 67-47 today at Beeghly Center.

The win clinched a home game for YSU in the upcoming Horizon League Tournament.

Smolinski tied the Penguins' single-season record for 3-pointers with 89, matching former teammate Nikki Arbanas.

Mary Dunn added 14 points and Melinda Trimmer had 10.

After the game, the Penguins signed autographs for fans on the court at Beeghly Center. After the autograph session, Trimmer's boyfriend, Beau Taylor, proposed to her at center court and she accepted.

YSU (20-6, 12-3) outscored Milwaukeee 32-10 in the second and third quarters to take control of the game. The Penguins' 12 Horizon League victories thus far this season is a program record. YSU also set a record with 15 home wins.

Sunday's game was Senior Day and the regular-season home finale for the Penguins, whose final three games are on the road at Northern Kentucky (Friday), Wright State (Sunday, Feb. 24) and Cleveland State (Saturday, March 2).

Milwaukee (12-13, 7-7) was led by Ryaen Johnson and Alyssa Moore, who each scored seven points. Johnson had 10 rebounds.

