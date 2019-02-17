Rally set Monday in Warren to protest national emergency

Staff report

WARREN

A coalition of political and social-action groups in the Mahoning Valley are sponsoring a public rally Monday to protest President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The rally, planned from noon to 12:30 p.m. near the gazebo in Courthouse Square in downtown Warren, is designed to protest the president's plans to divert funds from the Defense Department to build a border wall.

Organizers said in a press release today that they believe the declaration violates the will of the people and the U.S. Constitution.

"We are calling on Republicans to join Democrats in Congress to defend our system of checks and balances and Constitution. Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution of the United States," the press release said.

Leading sponsors of the rally are the Mahoning/Trumbull Democratic County Women's Caucus, Jefferson Democratic Coalition and Valley Voice United for Change.