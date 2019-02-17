Power outages planned throughout downtown Monday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Planned power outages Monday in downtown Youngstown will affect an estimated 65 customers, mostly businesses, according to a notice from Ohio Edison.

Part of the work will be done in the U.S. Post Office building, according to an Ohio Edison spokesman.

The work was planned on Presidents Day because many government facilities will be closed for the holiday.

The first outage is scheduled from about 8 to 9:30 a.m. and the second from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“It is our hope that both of these outages should take no more than 60 minutes each. We understand this is inconvenient; however, periodically we need to work on our equipment to repair or complete preventative maintenance,” a spokesman said.

This type of work is important to be proactive with the care of the underground system in downtown Youngstown that thousands depend on.

“While we understand a planned outage during business hours is inconvenient, at times this work is required.”

“Our hope is to accomplish this in minimal time so that it does not lead to an unplanned outage due to equipment failure that is sudden and can be even more inconvenient,” the company spokesman said.

The types of customers affected by this outage range from churches to small businesses to local and federal government offices.

Two outages are needed so customers can be temporarily switched over to be fed from another circuit to enable them to have electric during the day until the repairs are completed. The second outage will take place to switch customers back over to be fed from their original feed.