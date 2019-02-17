Mahoning Valley native Ryan Blaney wins 2nd Daytona 500 stage

Staff/wire report

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Ryan Blaney has won the second stage of the Daytona 500, showing the same kind of speed he did in last year’s “Great American Race.”

Blaney had one of the fastest cars in the 2018 season opener, leading a race-high 118 laps, winning a stage and finishing seventh.

He made his way to the front early in the second stage Sunday and held on for Team Penske.

William Byron was second, followed by Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Casey Mears, racing in the Cup Series for the first time in two years, was the only driver out of the 200-lap opener.

Blaney was born in Hartford Township in Trumbull County in 1993.

He is the son of Dave Blaney, a semi-retired professional auto racer. Dave Blaney also owns Sharon Speedway in Hartford.