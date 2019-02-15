YSU tied with Green Bay at halftime

Sarah Cash made a layup with two seconds left until halftime to tie Friday night's game against Green Bay, 32-32.

The Horizon League powerhouse put the Penguins in a 10-0 hole before the home side rallied in the Beeghly Center.

Cash, a Lordstown native, led the Penguins with nine points and four rebounds. West Branch graduate Melinda Trimmer added seven points off the bench.

Green Bay's Carly Mohns is 4 for 6 from 3-point range to lead the Phoenix with 12 points.