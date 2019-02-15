Woman crashes car in Mill Creek Park after chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman fleeing a city police officer early today crashed her car into a guardrail in Mill Creek Park.

Officers about 4:50 a.m. tried to pull over a car driven by Danika Carter, 21, of Youngstown, on Parkview Avenue on the South Side for an illegal turn, but she failed to stop and instead drove into the park at a high rate of speed.

Reports said she crashed into the guardrail and was spotted by a police officer on a nearby hill before she was taken into custody and released on citations for failure to comply with the order of a police officer and driving under suspension.