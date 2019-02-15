Third-quarter run helps YSU upset Green Bay

Youngstown State held Green Bay scoreless for almost four minute in the fourth quarter and that opened the door for a 70-59 win against Green Bay, the first-place team in the Horizon League.

The Penguins snapped an 11-game losing skid against the Phoenix. YSU went on a 12-0 run to close out the third quarter to pull away.

Chelsea Olson had a double double of 19 points and 13 rebounds and Sarah Cash was close to one at 19 points and seven rebounds.

Green Bay's Carly Mohns was 7 for 11 from 3-point range to lead the Phoenix with 24 points.