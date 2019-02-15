Ryan to Bezos: Reconsider Northeast Ohio for HQ

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos urging him to build the company’s second headquarters in Northeast Ohio. Amazon announced Thursday it was canceling its plans to build its second headquarters in New York.

“Northeast Ohio is a perfect fit for Amazon to build its second headquarters,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “We’re home to over 8 million people and have a strong, reliable transportation infrastructure with easy access to four major airports and state-of-the art ports. We’ve built a business-friendly environment and have an extensive web of renowned colleges and universities that can provide top talent to help Amazon succeed and grow into the future. We have people here ready to work, and the dedication and commitment they show every day is second to none. I will work with Jeff Bezos and leaders in our community to make this a reality. And I hope Amazon can consider Northeast Ohio as their newest home.”