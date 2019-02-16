NE Ohio 'perfect fit' for Amazon HQ, Ryan writes to Bezos

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan wants Amazon to consider Northeast Ohio for its next headquarters after pulling out of New York.

But not only doesn’t the company have any plans to look elsewhere, this area would be a longshot at best if it did.

Amazon announced Thursday it was canceling its plans to build its second headquarters in New York City after some politicians and activists objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives the state and city were offering the company.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, wrote a letter Friday to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos urging him to build the company’s headquarters in Northeast Ohio.

Ryan said Friday: “Northeast Ohio is a perfect fit for Amazon to build its second headquarters.”

He touted the areas transportation infrastructure, “business-friendly environment” and universities.

“We have people here ready to work, and the dedication and commitment they show every day is second to none,” Ryan said. “I will work with Jeff Bezos and leaders in our community to make this a reality. And I hope Amazon can consider Northeast Ohio as their newest home.”

Amazon said Thursday it had no current plans to find a replacement location.

