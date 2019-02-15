Mahoning Valley residents face child-porn charges

YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man and a Girard woman are facing a federal complaint that they exchanged child pornography.

The case against Candis Wynn and Daniel R. Parker, both 32, started with an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office that was referred to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department.

The two are accused of sharing pictures and videos of a man engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Search warrants were served in the case and cellphones were seized from both Wynn and Parker. They are both in federal custody.