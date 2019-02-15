Cafaro Co. subsidiary buys Dillard's in Boardman
BOARDMAN — A Cafaro Co. subsidiary has purchased the Dillard’s department store at Southern Park Mall for $8.92 million.
The sale was finalized Wednesday, according to Mahoning County auditor’s online records. That was the same day that Dillard’s announced it was closing its doors effective May 14.
Joe Bell, a Cafaro Co. spokesman, confirmed the sale and said the company is exploring options for what can be done with the location.
