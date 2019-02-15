UPDATE | 1 dead, 4 police wounded in Illinois shooting

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — At least one person was killed and four police officers were wounded when a shooter opened fire at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois, officials said today.

Chris Nelson, spokesman for the Kane County coroner's office, confirmed one person was killed. Aurora city spokesman Clayton Muhammad said four officers were wounded and in stable condition, but did not say if they were shot.

Muhammad also told ABC7 that the suspect had been "neutralized." He did not elaborate.

The Kane County coroner was at the scene.

Live TV reports showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

John Probst, an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, told ABC7 he ran out of the back door as the shooting unfolded. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works for the company.

"What I saw was the guy running down the aisle with a pistol with a laser on it," Probst said.

Probst said he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."



The company makes valves for industrial purposes.

Police said the situation had been contained and that there was "no ongoing threat to the public," according to a statement issued by the Kane County Sheriff's Department on behalf of the Aurora Police Department.

3:41 p.m.

