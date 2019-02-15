187 participate in program today to get license reinstated

YOUNGSTOWN

Whitney Bledsoe can start saving money for herself again.

The Youngstown woman Friday attended the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Amnesty Program, where people with suspended licenses who qualified could see their reinstatement fees reduced or even eliminated.

Bledsoe said she was hoping to get at least half of her fee waived, and that’s what she accomplished. She said her weekly savings can now be put toward something else instead of getting her driver’s license back.

Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark said she Is thrilled the program was in Youngstown.

Court records showed that 187 people took part in the program Friday.

Brown-Clark said the program is a win-win for both the participants and the court because it clears cases from the docket.

