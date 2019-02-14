Ohio terror plot suspect charged with threats against Trump

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man accused of scouting locations in the city for a July 4 terrorist attack that never occurred also made threats to kill President Donald Trump and his family.

Additional charges filed Tuesday alleges Demetrius Pitts, 49, of Maple Heights, made threats last June to kidnap and harm Trump.

The charges were added to an indictment handed up in January accusing Pitts of attempting to provide material support to Al-Qaida. Prosecutors say an FBI operative gave Pitts a cellphone and bus pass so he could travel to downtown Cleveland to scout locations for an attack during holiday fireworks.

Pitts was arrested July 2, the day after discussing a truck-bomb attack in Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment were left today with Pitts' federal public defender.