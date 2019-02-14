Family says shooting victim Bankston has died

YOUNGSTOWN

Family of Danekua Bankston, 28, said she died Tuesday afternoon in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital from gunshot wounds she received Friday in her Oregon Avenue apartment.

Kyle Rice, 29, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the shooting later in the day Friday and is currently in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond.

Police said Rice and Bankston had children together and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Her death is the second homicide in the city this year. In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides.