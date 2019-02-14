Boardman Dillard's closing; Niles outlet remains

BOARDMAN

While the Dillard’s department store at Southern Park Mall will be closing its doors May 14, the company’s outlet at Eastwood Mall in Niles will remain open.

Employees of the Boardman Dillard’s were informed of the closure at a meeting today. The company publicly announced the closure of the store, which has operated since 1995, with a three-sentence statement.

The closure comes less than a year after Southern Park’s Sears department store shut its doors.

Joe Bell, corporate communication director for Cafaro Co., which owns Eastwood Mall, said customers in the Valley can find the same quality Dillard’s items at discounted prices at the Niles Dillard’s outlet.

“Dillard’s has recognized the Eastwood Mall has become the focal point for retail in the Mahoning Valley ... so they will continue to operate the clearance center,” he said.

