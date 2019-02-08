Police seek man in West Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have issued an attempted-murder warrant for a man after a woman was shot several times early this morning on the West Side.

Police are looking for Kyle Rice, 28, who is accused of wounding the woman about 12:45 a.m. on Oregon Avenue.

The woman is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert said the victim had a previous relationship with Rice but they were not living together.