Owner of neglected dog Tinkers to be arraigned Feb. 27

Staff report

WARREN

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County says Tinkers, an American bulldog mix, has been staying at its facility since just after he was rescued from a home on Haymaker Street Northwest Nov. 9.

His owner, Marketa L. Jackson, 39, was indicted recently on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals because of the condition in which police found the dog and will be arraigned Feb. 27.

When police were called to Jackson’s home, they found Tinkers standing half in and half out of a metal cage. His rear right leg and foot were caught in a ragged blanket.

A lot of his blood covered a porch and was splattered on his cage, a police report says. There was no food or water, and the dog had defecated where it was standing. It was “visibly shaking from fear and the cold weather,” which was about 29 degrees and windy, police said.

