Bond is $30,000 for man with stolen assault weapon

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Carla Baldwin set bond today at $30,000 for a man being arraigned in municipal court for having a stolen AK-47.

Jaquan Lindsey, 24, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Lindsey was a passenger pulled over about 8:50 p.m. Thursday at Lansdowne Boulevard and Kimmel Street onthe East Side for an improper lane charge.

Reports said the car's driver has a suspended license. Police searched the car with the help of a police dog and the loaded rifle was found in the back.

Lindsey told police he didn't understand how they could arrest him on a gun charge because he did not have a round chambered in the gun, reports said. The officers told him he could be charged because the magazine in the gun was loaded.