Body found on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are seeking information on a body found early this morning on the West Side.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert said the body of a man about 30 years old was found about 7 a.m. at Dunlap and California avenues next to a trash can.

Lambert said police believe the man died of an overdose and he had been dead at least 12 hours.

The man is described as about 6 feet, 250 pounds, with dark brown or black hair. He was wearing a white jacket, black pants and red Nikes.

Anyone with information can call Lambert at 330-599-9268.