Body found on West Side
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are seeking information on a body found early this morning on the West Side.
Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert said the body of a man about 30 years old was found about 7 a.m. at Dunlap and California avenues next to a trash can.
Lambert said police believe the man died of an overdose and he had been dead at least 12 hours.
The man is described as about 6 feet, 250 pounds, with dark brown or black hair. He was wearing a white jacket, black pants and red Nikes.
Anyone with information can call Lambert at 330-599-9268.
