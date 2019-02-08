Baltimore school monitor shot while confronting armed intruder

BALTIMORE (AP) — A special education assistant at a Baltimore high school was wounded by gunfire today after confronting an armed intruder trying to enter the sprawling building.

Officials sprang into lockdown mode as the sound of gunshots reverberated through the building packed with students.

A 25-year-old man entered the Frederick Douglass High School lobby about noon and got into some kind of argument with the staffer as he was serving as a hall monitor, according to investigators. Police said they would release his name once he'd been charged and processed.

The 56-year-old school employee was shot in the lower torso. Baltimore City Public Schools said he was shot by a relative of a student.

Authorities credited the quick action of school police who swiftly apprehended and disarmed the shooter. All students and other staffers were safe but the experience with gun violence in their school lobby was traumatic. Students said they were on lockdown for roughly an hour before being escorted out.

"I'm not going to lie: I was scared at first. All I heard was there was fighting and gunshots at the doors, and then we went on lockdown," said Kairon Slay, a 14-year-old ninth grader, as he gathered with several classmates at a shopping mall across the street from his high school, now cordoned off with yellow police tape.

There was a meeting at the high school when the intruder walked in, and it's thought the man wanted to confront someone inside, Baltimore police Col. Byron Conaway said at a news conference.

The wounded hall monitor and special education assistant, who students said was also an athletics coach, was in serious but stable condition. Authorities did not release his name.