YSU mounts rally in first half


By Vindy Staff | February 7, 2019 at 7:47p.m.

Youngstown State closed out the first half with a 10-1 run to trail Milwaukee, 28-27, at halftime.

The visiting Panthers led by 10 midway through the first half before the Penguins rallied.

Devin Morgan has a team-high eight points, including two threes, for YSU. Michael Akuchie has four blocks, including two in a single possession.

Darius Roy leads Milwaukee with eight points.

