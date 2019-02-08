Young mom found at drug house again, jailed on child endangering

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time in two weeks, police charged someone with child endangering after a search at a West Side home investigating drug activity.

On Jan. 23, Tijuan Muldrow, 23, was charged with child endangering because police found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber handgun that were within reach of an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and an infant who was a week old, police said. Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at Muldrow’s 135 S. Dunlap Ave. home.

The mother of the children, Raeona Brown, 22, was there and was let go with a warning that if she was ever found with the children at the home again she would be arrested. Police returned to the home Wednesday and found suspected drugs there, along with Brown, the 1-year-old and the infant, so she was taken into custody on two counts of child endangering and booked into the Mahoning County jail, reports said.

