Vindicator joins Drive it Home campaign for Lordstown plant

YOUNGSTOWN — The Vindicator has joined with the Drive It Home Ohio Coalition to urge General Motors to support growing its investment at the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

For the next three Sundays, The Vindicator’s print edition will include a special Drive It Home poster that residents and businesses cut out and display to show their support for the campaign. Additionally, you can follow all the latest news about GM at Vindy.com.

Drive it Home Ohio, launched in November, is a collaborative effort bringing together local business, community and religious leaders, GM Lordstown workers and consumers and their families.