Shooting of Warren man called murder by police

WARREN

Police are calling the Wednesday-night shooting death of Azhiek E. Bennett, 22, of Draper Street Southeast a murder.

Bennett’s body was found on the sidewalk or threshold of an apartment in the 2200 block of South Feederle Drive Southeat at 10:09 p.m.

A police report says Bennett was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with “unknown life status,” apparently meaning it was unclear if he was still alive.

The police report lists Bennett’s death a “murder,” but an autopsy will be performed to provide an official cause and manner of death.