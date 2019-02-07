Send The Vindicator Ash Wednesday, Lenten services

Lent, a season of spiritual renewal, begins Ash Wednesday, which is March 6. Forty days is a traditional number of discipline, devotion and preparation in the Bible. Lent also lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

