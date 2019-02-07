Mom with newborn child found again in drug house

YOUNGSTOWN

A 22-year-old woman who was found at a drug raid last month with three of her children — and was warned if she was caught at the home with children again she would be arrested — was found at the home Wednesday with two of her children there.

Raeona Brown, 22, of Youngstown, was taken into custody on two counts of child endangering. She is in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit were serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon investigating drug activity at a 135 S. Dunlap Ave. home on the West Side when they found Brown there with a 1-week-old and a 1-year-old child. Reports said police also served a warrant at the home Jan. 23 and found Brown and three of her children, along with a loaded handgun and fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Brown was warned if she was found at the house again with children she would be arrested, reports said. Reports said she also failed to talk to a caseworker for the county Children Services Board assigned to her case and no one could find her for two weeks.

A man at the home, Tijuan Muldrow, 23, who was also arrested when it was raided two weeks ago and has since posted bond, was also arrested on felony drug charges as was Christina Guzzo, 49, of Manchester Avenue.