Mahoning commissioners decry GM profits as plant closes

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners said today it's "disheartening" to hear General Motors tout $8.1 billion in net profits for 2018, according to an earnings report released Wednesday, when local workers at the soon-idled Lordstown plant have been left behind.

Commissioners David Ditzler said his discussions with United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green suggest the automaker wants to "break the union." The company has signaled the fate of the 53-year-old plant won't be decided until labor negotiations begin, when the union's contract expires in September.

"[Green] felt there's still potential to get a car but not until after September, when [GM will] try to get another tier reduction in salaries," Ditzler said.

