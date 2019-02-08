UPDATE | Frank Robinson, first black MLB baseball manager, dies

Associated Press

Crowding the plate, fearsome and fearless, Frank Robinson hammered his way into the Hall of Fame.

His legacy, however, was cemented that day in 1975 when he simply stood in the dugout at old Cleveland Stadium – the first black manager in Major League Baseball.

Robinson, the only player to earn the MVP award in both leagues and a Triple Crown winner, died today at 83. He had been in failing health and in hospice care at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. MLB said he was with family and friends at the time.

"Frank Robinson's resume in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Robinson hit 586 home runs – he was fourth on the career list behind only Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays when he retired and now ranks 10th. An MVP with Cincinnati and Baltimore, he led the Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons and a first-ballot selection to Cooperstown, Robinson also was a Rookie of the Year and picked up a Gold Glove.

"Frank Robinson and I were more than baseball buddies. We were friends. Frank was a hard-nosed baseball player who did things on the field that people said could never be done," Aaron posted on Twitter.

"Baseball will miss a tremendous human being," he said.

3:02 p.m.

A Cleveland TV station is reporting Frank Robinson, major-league baseball’s first African-American manager, has died.

The Cleveland Indians confirmed to FOX 8 News today of Robinson's death. He was 83 years old.

On April 8, 1975, Robinson became the first African-American manager in MLB history as a player-manager for the Indians. He served in that position until 1977, when he became the manager only.

In 2017, the Indians unveiled a statue at Progressive Field in Robinson’s honor.

He played in the Majors for 21 years, and hit 586 home runs. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.